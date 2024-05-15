Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,848,000 after acquiring an additional 248,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,612. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.