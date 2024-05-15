scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.18% and a negative net margin of 403.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

SCPH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 529,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 7.08. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

