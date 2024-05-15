Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 389,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.96% of Seagate Technology worth $172,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 394,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

