Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Fox Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FOX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

