SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BA traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,502. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.14. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.