SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 3.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $35,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $51,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.71. 348,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,502. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.15. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

