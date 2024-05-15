SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 755,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. 7,398,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,587,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

