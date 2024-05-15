SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. 3,510,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,273,659. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

