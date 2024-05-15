SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512,500 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 1.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.13% of The Carlyle Group worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 942,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 704,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $16,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. UBS Group raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 662,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,808. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

