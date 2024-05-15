Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,651 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Sempra worth $70,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra by 85.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

