Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.81% of Sensata Technologies worth $45,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,865,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. 74,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

