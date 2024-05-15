SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,032,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

