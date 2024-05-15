SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Price Performance
NYSE:S opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.69.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- What are earnings reports?
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.