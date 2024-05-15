ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 125 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88.

Shares of NOW opened at $721.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $747.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.66. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $452.23 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $769,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 517.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 4,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

