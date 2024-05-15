SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 298,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SFL has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.65.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $209.57 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

