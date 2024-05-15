Short Interest in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Declines By 9.8%

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.
ALLETE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,398. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
