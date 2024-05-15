Short Interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Decreases By 18.6%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 226,400 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned about 2.99% of cbdMD worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 45,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,032. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

About cbdMD

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 118.28% and a negative net margin of 87.07%.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

