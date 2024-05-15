Short Interest in De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Expands By 33.3%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
De La Rue Price Performance
Shares of DLUEY stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. De La Rue has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.44.
About De La Rue
