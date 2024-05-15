Short Interest in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Rises By 12.5%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,238,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 5,545,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,872,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.
