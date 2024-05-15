Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Grows By 35.3%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

