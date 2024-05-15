Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Increases By 31.4%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,615,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,150.0 days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $3.23.
Haitian International Company Profile
