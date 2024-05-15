Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Grows By 32.5%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HUMRF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

