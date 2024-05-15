Short Interest in Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Grows By 12.7%

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 1,021,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Indutrade AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of IDDWF remained flat at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Indutrade AB has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $27.03.
About Indutrade AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indutrade AB (publ)
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Indutrade AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indutrade AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.