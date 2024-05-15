Short Interest in Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Grows By 12.7%

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 1,021,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Indutrade AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of IDDWF remained flat at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Indutrade AB has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

Get Indutrade AB (publ) alerts:

About Indutrade AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Indutrade AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indutrade AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.