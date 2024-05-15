Short Interest in Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Rises By 12.7%

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 1,021,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDDWF remained flat at $24.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Indutrade AB has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.
About Indutrade AB (publ)
