Short Interest in Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Rises By 12.7%

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 1,021,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDDWF remained flat at $24.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Indutrade AB has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

About Indutrade AB (publ)

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services.

