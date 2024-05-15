Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Expands By 31.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Intertek Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.