Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Expands By 31.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.0 days.
Intertek Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70.
About Intertek Group
