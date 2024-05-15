Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Declines By 20.0%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WLYB stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

