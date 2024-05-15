Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Rises By 20.8%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $1.84 during trading on Wednesday. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

