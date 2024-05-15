Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Rises By 20.8%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kerry Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $1.84 during trading on Wednesday. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Properties
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.