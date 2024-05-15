Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Grows By 30.5%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 304,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,522,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,444,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 184,419 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 32.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 321,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,550. The company has a market capitalization of $880.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $137.71 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Stories

