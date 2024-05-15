Short Interest in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Drops By 25.7%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,918 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 38.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,699 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

