Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Decreases By 21.1%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVMUY. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Hold”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 1.9 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.92. The stock had a trading volume of 113,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $200.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.6107 dividend. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

