Short Interest in MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Increases By 21.0%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.
MCAN Mortgage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MAMTF remained flat at C$11.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.69. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$10.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.50.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
