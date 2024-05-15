Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Declines By 16.4%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 88,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 0.4 %

NWPX opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.56. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $358.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWPX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.