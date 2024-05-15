Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Drops By 19.9%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OBT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $278.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.01.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Orange County Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $269,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485 shares of company stock valued at $76,046. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

