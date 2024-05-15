Short Interest in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Decreases By 18.8%

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Presto Automation Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PRST traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,269. Presto Automation has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Presto Automation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Presto Automation stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Presto Automation Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) by 370.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,066 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock after buying an additional 382,638 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Presto Automation worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

