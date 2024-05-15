Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Declines By 14.3%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Sappi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPPJY opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.06.
Sappi Company Profile
