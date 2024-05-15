Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Declines By 14.3%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPPJY opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.