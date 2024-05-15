Short Interest in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Rises By 24.7%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 322,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,139,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,520,350.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,309,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,421 over the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tile Shop by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,736. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $298.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

