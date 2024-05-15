Short Interest in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Drops By 16.9%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRN stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trinity Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 297,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,743,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,935,000 after acquiring an additional 146,341 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,217,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

