Short Interest in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Decreases By 17.5%

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Union Bankshares stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Union Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNB stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

