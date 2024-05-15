Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Increases By 19.5%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VersaBank by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VersaBank by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 60,881 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in VersaBank during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VersaBank by 52.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VBNK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 2,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,796. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $252.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

