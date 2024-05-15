Short Interest in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Drops By 18.2%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,040,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 23,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,664 shares of company stock worth $5,449,893. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,369 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 297.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,545 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Wayfair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,801,000 after buying an additional 363,948 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

