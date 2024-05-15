Short Interest in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Drops By 18.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

