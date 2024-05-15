Sidoti Csr Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.34). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million.

KLXE stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $5,630,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

