SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 12,070,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

SILV has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SILV opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

