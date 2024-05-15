SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) PT Raised to $11.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of SILV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,044. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

