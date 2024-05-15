Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,479.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

