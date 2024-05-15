SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 479,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $4,476,127.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at $158,090,637.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,441,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,580,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 622.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.59% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKYT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKYT

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.