SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.34

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.34 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 121241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.