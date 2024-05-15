SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.24

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 10873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $884.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,923,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,923,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

