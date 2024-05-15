SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.21.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
