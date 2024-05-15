Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

DTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DTC stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

