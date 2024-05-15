Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sonim Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,882. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sonim Technologies
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.