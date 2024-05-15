Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sonim Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,882. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

About Sonim Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.12% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

